Something for everyone in three-day Hartlepool music event

A three-day live music event that has raised more than £60,000 for good causes returns to Hartlepool this weekend.

The Hartlepool Music Weekender will see a host of top bands and DJs playing at two town venues between Friday and Saturday.

The Corporation Club in Whitby Street is this year's venue for the Hartlepool Music Weekender on Saturday.

Saturday is the main event when a brilliant mix of bands, acoustic acts and DJs will take over three rooms at the Corporation Club in Whitby Street.

Organisers say there will be music for all tastes from Motown, R&B and ska to sixties, Britpop, Northern Soul, mod, indie, soul and modern classics.

It is the fifth year of the popular event, also known as March of the Mods, which has raised over £60,000 for various charities.

A spokesman for the event said: “Once again we have a fantastic line up for you at The Corporation Club and Rovers Rugby Club, this time over three days, including some old favourites and some acts who are playing at the event for the first time, including some great surprises.”

A punk festival is taking place at Hartlepool Rovers Rugby Club on Friday night.

It has sold out and guests will enjoy three of the top punk tribute bands working in the UK today.

On Saturday, there will be music from 2pm and into the night at the Corporation Club.

Headlining an acoustic room will be Chris Pope from legendary Mod band The Chords.

Also playing will be The Signatures Northern Soul band, The Paul Weller Connection, The Extra Specials, The Gallerys, Alistair Sheerin, The Whodlums, ROTS, The Milgrams, Monkey Punch ska band, The Wainstones, The Belle Vue 2, Magic Beans and Luke Gallagher.

The compére for this year is ‘Mr Heartlepool’ Les Watts who will entertain with his hilarious mix of wit and repartee.

Organisers are once again donating all proceeds to three charities including the Great North Air Ambulance and Teenage Cancer Trust.

The third will be decided by the crowd and will be between mental health charity MIND, Breast Cancer and Help For Heroes.

Tickets are £10 and are on sale from the club, Anderson’s Bakery on Park View Industrial Estate and from The Mill House pub, Raby Road.

On Sunday, Rovers Rugby Club, in West View Road, is holding a free Northern Soul Day when Mick and Sandra Hanley will play host to a variety of top Northern DJs.