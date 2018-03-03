Sophie, five, helps sick children by having her locks chopped off and raising £700

Caring youngster Sophie Barrone is loving her new hairstyle - after donating ten inches of her locks to charity.

Sophie, aged five, volunteered to have her long locks cut off for the first time so that it can be made into wigs for children who have lost their own hair due to cancer or other illnesses.

Sophie in the chair for her big cut.

The Hesleden girl has also raised over £700 in sponsorship for the Little Princess Trust.

Proud mum Christine Horn said: “She has been overdue a hair cut for a long time, she has only ever had centimetres cut off before in little trims.

“I had seen something on Facebook about a little girl who had donated her hair to the Little Princess Trust and thought ‘that’s nice I wonder if Sophie would do that’.

“I showed her and she said ‘yeah, I will do it mam’.”

She had 10 inches cut off that will be made into a wig for a sick child or young person.

Sophie, who attends Hesleden Primary School, went to Rebecca’s Hair and Beauty in he village for her cut.

After a quick cut it was then straightened and styled.

Christine, 28, added: “She was fine, she enjoyed it because she got a wash and a blow dry first because her hair had to be clean.

“She enjoyed that because it was like a little pamper.” So far Sophie has raised £783 with more money still to come in and be counted.

Sophie shows off her new look.

Christine added: “I’m really proud of her. We have just recently lost somebody to cancer so we know how tough it is.

“Her hair is going to go to make a nice wig for a child who is poorly so it is for a good cause.”

The Little Princess Trust uses donated hair and money to provide real hair wigs free to children and young adults up to the age of 24 who have been affected by hair loss through serious illness.

They also fund research into childhood cancers in partnership with the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.