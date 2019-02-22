Spring is in the air for annual snowdrop day at Greatham Hall Gardens

I just received an email from a friend in Canada. They still have snow and now they have freezing rain.

Their politics may be in a better state than ours, but at least here it’s been feeling like spring.

The daffodils are out on the A689 and a wren was singing lustily in the garden. Which means, if it all holds up that it will be perfect for the snowdrop event on Sunday.

This is the annual snowdrop day at Greatham Hall Gardens from 1pm to 4.30pm. Admission is £2 and £1 for accompanied children.

The path will be a temporary straw trail so sensible shoes are the order of the day and it’s not really suitable for wheelchairs. It should be delightful.

Another delightful happening is a friendly chat over a cup of tea.

You can do just that when St Luke’s hold a Cake ‘n’ Cuppa morning between 10.30am and 12.30pm on Wednesday, February 27, in St Luke’s Church Parish Centre, Tunstall Avenue.

You will be welcome to call along and join them for free homemade cakes and snacks, a cup of tea or coffee and a good friendly chat! This is free to attend!

Less delightful is all the debris we are left with in the course of modern living and the dilemma of what to do with it – recycle or rubbish bin it.

If you are often in a quandary as to what’s what, the open Peace and Justice Group’s meeting on Monday night at St George’s URC at 7pm.

There will be a presentation about how and what to recycle, what happens to it and how you can help.

It should be most informative and interesting. Everyone is welcome.

Not long now to Fairtrade Fortnight. You should get information in the Hartlepool Mail about the large bar of chocolate going for a trip round the Tees Valley by bus – starting in Hartlepool and ending up in Middlesbrough – but I will remind you about the stall in Middleton Grange shopping centre on the March 7.

This will have Fairtrade goods for sale, information and a fun quiz where all the answers are on the information boards.

Also don’t forget this year’s competition for the Wooden Banana Trophy. You can create the most beautiful thing you can out of cocoa or chocolate.

Entries will be brought along to the Baltic Suite in the Naval Museum on Friday morning, March 8, for the judging.

If you are inspired, entry forms will be available from the Catcote Metro shop in the Shopping Centre, the Vestry Café in Christ Church or the Cornerstone in St George’s.