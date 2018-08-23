St Joseph's Catholic Academy pupils delighted with GCSE results

The hard work of pupils at St Joseph's Catholic Academy has paid off as they celebrate an abundance of top GCSE results.

The school on Mill Lane has seen pupils achieve a 65.1% grade 9 to 4 pass rate in all subjects.

Paddy Condon celebrates his high grades.

High achieving student Jessica Harrison, 16, from Hebburn, achieved two grade 9s, seven grade 8s and one grade 7.

Jessica said: "I am really happy as I was not expecting these grades.

"My family will be ecstatic.

"I am going on to study A-levels at St Joseph's in German, history and English Literature."

Ana Munoz-Saiz celebrates her top grades.

Fellow pupil Molly Nixon, 16, from Jarrow, earned herself three 8s, six 7s and one 6 grade.

She said: "I am really happy as some of the exams I felt could have gone either way so it is a relief.

"I am going on to study A-levels at Newcastle Sixth Form College in the hope of getting a career in Law as I just want to help people."

Molly Kilgour, 16, from Jarrow, was also a high-achiever, with six 9s, three 8s, and one 6.

Students Jessica Harrison, Molly Kilgour and Molly Nixon at St Joseph's Catholic Academy, Hebburn, receiving their GCSE results.

She will study A-levels at St Joseph's Catholic Academy.

She said: "I found the exams really tough so I am really happy with what I have got.

"I had amazing teachers and wouldn't have been able to do it without them."

Ana Munoz-Saiz,16, from Bill Quay, achieved two 7s, five 6s, two 5s and two 4s.

She said: "It has been difficult as there has been a lot to learn, so I am really relived and my family are really happy.

"I am going on to stay here to do A-levels and hope to become a PE teacher."

Paddy Condon, 16, from Jarrow, got two 7s in RE and Geography, two 6s, and five 5s.

He said: "I wasn't expecting these grades.

"I am really thankful to the teachers as they have been really supportive and have looked out for us.

"I think it has proven that I can do anything as long as I put my mind to it.

"I am going on to Sunderland College to do a sports diploma and would like to be a therapist or something where I can help people."

In English Language 67.5% achieved a grade 9 to 4 and in English Literature 68% scored a grade 9 to 4.

In maths 70% achieved a grade 9 to 4.

Head of School Mike Farrell said: "Congratulations to all our pupils on some outstanding individual GCSE results.

"It is particularly pleasing to see an increase in the number of pupils achieving the highest grades.

"Many of our students have achieved well above their target grades and this is due to the hard work put in by students, staff and the support provided by parents and guardians.

"The attainment of students has improved from last year and more students have achieved five GCSE’s or more including English and Maths.

"We wish our students success in whatever they decide to do next year."

