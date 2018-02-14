Staff raise thousands for Bradley Lowery Foundation and other good causes

The Bradley Lowery Foundation is among the charities to benefit from the generosity of council staff.

In July, workers at Durham County Council wore football shirts to work and raised £3,995.29 for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Staff raised money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation by making a donation for wearing their football shirts to work.

The charity was set up in memory of six-year-old Bradley Lowery, from Blackhall, who sadly lost his battle with the childhood cancer neuroblastoma.

It helps and supports campaigns to raise funds for medical treatment and equipment not available on the NHS.

The event was just one of the mass fundraising activities done during 2017, raising thousands of pounds in cash and donations for local charities.

Staff and councillors donated more than 600kg of food to Durham Food Bank, providing 758 meals for those in need across County Durham at Christmas.

Coun Jane Brown, cabinet member for social inclusion, said: “We want to make sure no one in our community goes hungry, and we’re very pleased to hear we provided hundreds of meals for food bank users throughout County Durham.

“We also donated £41.34, which the food bank can use to purchase provisions during the coming months."

Also in December, the staff raised £813.71 for the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS) by wearing Christmas jumpers to work and making a donation.

Staff and council members also donated 75 bags of unwanted clothes, shoes, bags, belts and other items.

The GNAAS is the chosen charity of Durham County Council chairman Bill Kellett, and the funds raised contribute to the year-long fundraising during his year of office.

The service operates three helicopters, 365 days a year, across the North-East, North Yorkshire and Cumbria, and crews respond to about 1,000 call outs each year.

Over the festive season, in response to a plea by Coun Kellett to support the Salvation Army Toy Appeal, staff and members also donated new unwrapped toys and gifts for children who might not otherwise receive a Christmas present.

Coun Brown added: “We hope these generous donations can help make a difference in our community.

"I’d urge members of staff and the public to keep supporting these amazing charities and all the good work they do.”