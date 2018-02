Buses in Hartlepool have had to be cancelled due to today's severe snowstom, it has been announced.

Stagecoach North East tweeted: "Hpool Ops; Due to extreme weather conditions, all services are unable to operate.

Coronation Drive in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, today.

"Road conditions will be assessed and if conditions improve, services will commence.

"Apologies from our Hartlepool Depot, keep checking twitter for updates."