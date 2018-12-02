Stampede of Santas take to Hartlepool park for hospice fundraising event

A stampede of Santas took to a Hartlepool park as an annual charity fun run was held.

Ward Jackson Park in the town was the venue for the 11th Alice House Hospice Santa Run.

The event, which takes in one lap of the picturesque park, saw more than 150 people, young and old, sign up.

Money raised goes towards the running of Alice House Hospice.

Two-time Olympian and former world champion boxer Savannah Marshall formally got the run underway following a warm-up session.

Organiser Janice Forbes said: “Luckily the weather is better than it has been for us today.

“I think it’s a great event to help everyone get into the Christmas spirit because we always hold it on the first weekend in December when the kids are starting to get excited.

“Thank you to all the people who have taken part, we really appreciate it.”

Hannah Lakey’s daughter Martha, eight, was taking part in memory of her dad Jeremy, who was cared for by the hospice before he died in 2014.

Martha was joined by Jeremy’s friend Stephen Smith.

The family have raised a total of £1,200.

Hannah told the Mail: “We do a lot for the hospice but this is the first time any of us has done the Santa Run.

“The hospice does a fantastic job, they really do.

“The kids really enjoy things like this.”

Christine Yellow, of Clavering, was doing the run for the first time alongside pals Cath Robinson, Amanda Pearson and Jackie Allen.

“We have a friend who works at the hospice so we wanted to do it,” said Christine.

“We decided we’d walk a lot of it at first then have a bit of a run.”

Organisers added that they wanted to thank O’Connor Roofing, Publicity Seekers, the Place in the Park Cafe and Gavin Lancaster of Higham Discos for their help with putting on the event.

Pictured befoe the start of the annual Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday, from left Cath Robinson, Amanda Pearson, Christine Yellow and Jackie Allen.

Hartlepool boxer Savannah Marshall gets the annual Santa Run in Ward Jackson Park, Hartlepool, on Sunday