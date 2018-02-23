Star Wars, Transformers and Mad Max actors due to appear at Hartlepool Comic Con

Actors from some of the big screen’s most popular film franchises are set to visit Hartlepool at the town’s Comic-Con event next month.

Borough Hall on the Headland will be the venue for the family friendly Unleashed Events gathering, where visitors will able to be meet screen favourites such as Optimis Prime from Transformers.

Sandeep Mohan is set to appear at Hartlepool Comic-Con.

A taster event was put on by the same organisation in the town at the Grand Hotel in Swainson Street last November and it’s hoped the day whetted the appetite for further conventions.

Among those lined up to appear will be Virginia Hey, who appeared in Mad Max and Farscape, Mark Dexter who has been in Transformers, Doctor Who and sci-fi comedy series Red Dwarf and Sandeep Mohan, who has been in a number of the recent Star Wars films. A life-size Wampa from Star Wars will be on show, while a Lightsaber Training Academy will help people learn to protect themselves from the “Dark Side”.

Superhero and princess costumes will be available for visitors to try and on and pose in.

Traders will also be selling items such as toys, comics, collectables, art, jewellery, gaming at the convention with exhibitions, competitions and more too.

Unleashed run comic conventions in the north of England, from Hull to Gateshead.

Sharon Hall, from the company, said: “The one we did a couple of months ago was a mini version but this will be on a much bigger scale.

“The feedback we’ve had so far has been great.

“We hold Comic-Cons all over the north and we really feel Hartlepool is ready for it.

“There’s plenty for Star Wars fans as well as fans of other films and the extra room of having it at the Borough Hall should help.

“We hope it’ll be a great day and plenty of people come along.”

Tickets for the event, which is due to take place from 11am to 4pm on Sunday, March 11, are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for those under 12.

For more information on how to get early entry and queue jump go to www.unleashedevents.co.uk.

Details on dealer bookings are available by emailing: info@hunter-toys.co.uk.