Statues to legendary film directors and seaside regeneration unveiled in Hartlepool

Two statues have been unveiled in tribute to Hartlepool’s past and looking to its future.

A new sculpture celebrating legendary Hollywood film director brothers Sir Ridley and Tony Scott and their links with the town was officially unveiled at the Transport Interchange off Church Street.

(Left to right) councillor Christopher Akers-Belcher the leader of Hartlepool Borough council, councillor Kevin Cranney the deputy leader of Hartlepool Council, artist Bob Hollywood and during the unveiling of The boy on a bike statue. Picture by FRANK REID

They both studied at West Hartlepool College of Art and went on to earn worldwide fame – Sir Ridley with films including Alien, Blade Runner and Gladiator and Tony with films such as Top Gun, Crimson Tide and Enemy Of The State.

The new lifesize sculpture of ‘Boy and Bicycle’ recalls Sir Ridley’s first film, a black and white short which he shot in Hartlepool in 1962.

It represents the scene in the film where the boy – played by Tony – cycles down Church Street.

Tony passed away in 2012 and the sculpture is dedicated to his memory.

The boy on a bike statue artist Bob Hollywood. Picture by FRANK REID

The landmark was commissioned by Hartlepool Borough Council using funding from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund.

Created by sculptor Bob Hollywood, it incorporates weathering steel material to reflect the industrial heritage of the town.

Meanwhile, at Seaton Carew, ‘Waves’, a three-metre high sculpture at Seaton Reach was formally unveiled.

It features a circular element made up of steel plus sea glass suspended in a cast resin form which frames the view out to sea.

Sir Ridley Scott.

The artwork was commissioned by Hartlepool Council and is part of its ongoing £1.3million project to revitalise the Seaton Carew seafront with funding including £600,000 from the Government’s Coastal Communities Fund, which will shortly see the completion of a new outdoor leisure area further along the prom.

‘Waves’ was created by Hartlepool artist Stuart Langley, who works in light, neon and glass and whose projects have included commissions for Durham’s Lumiere Festival.

He was chosen by public vote last year and worked with local children to collect the sea glass from local beaches.

Coun Christopher Akers-Belcher said: “I am especially delighted that young people in Hartlepool have been involved in creating ‘Waves’, giving them a real sense of ownership and creating a landmark which will have special meaning for generations to come.”

Tony Scott, who died in 2012.

Artist Stuart Langley with pupils from Golden Flatts, Eldon Grove, Barnard Grove and St Helens primary school's with The Waves sculpture at Seaton Reach. Picture by FRANK REID

Artist Stuart Langley with Masey Thompson from Golden Flatts primary school. Picture by FRANK REID