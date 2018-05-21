Step back in time: How many of these Hartlepool stories from 1988 do you remember?

Our regular nostalgia features are always one of the most popular parts of the Mail.

After all, things were always better in the old days, weren’t they?

Today we’re looking back 30 years, to May 1988, and what was happening in the town then.

There’s the usual mixed bag of stories, from a Royal visit to the re-opening of a new bar at The Grand Hotel.

And there’s plenty of community events too, from a charity football match to Hartlepool youth choir’s rehearsals for their latest show.

Flick through the pictures to see if they feature anyone you know.