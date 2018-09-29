Steps pop star Faye Tozer wows the judges on Strictly Come Dancing

The North East is getting behind pop star Faye Tozer as she vies for the Strictly Come Dancing glitterball trophy.

Faye, who now calls Sunderland her home town, hit the dance floor again tonight with her partner Giovanni Pernice.

Faye Tozer and the rest of the celebrities taking part in this year's Strictly Come Dancing.

The pair wowed the judges with their Viennese Waltz to It's a Man's World, scoring a 31. This was added to last week's judges' score of 29 and put the couple in second place on the leaderboard.

Faye and Giovanni got amazing comments from the judges, including Darcey Bussell who said: "You took my breath away."

Craig Revel Horwood added: "That was absolutely gorgeous. This is the best dance we have seen tonight."

And, Bruno Tonioli said: "Wow, for me it was the Viennese thriller of the week. What I loved was the characterisation."

Faye Tozer when she appeared in pantomimeSleeping Beauty at the Sunderland Empire in 2016.

After the wonderful comments, a delighted Faye, who was wearing a red evening gown, said: "I just wanted to do a really good job and to really enjoy it."

Faye, 42, said for years she has wanted to take part in the BBC One hit show and last week wasted no time impressing on the dance floor.

Faye, who grew up in Dunstable, Befordshire made her name with the band Steps between 1997 and 2001 before they separated, and has since pursued a career as an actress and a TV presenter.

She is married to Sunderland-born businessman Michael Smith and live in West Boldon, South Tyneside with their son, Benjamin.

An adopted Mackem, Faye now calls Sunderland her home city, and is a patron of South Shields charity The Charlie Cookson Foundation, which was launched in honour of Charlie, who died aged 30 months in October 2013 after fighting an undiagnosed condition.

In 2016, she appeared in the Sunderland Empire pantomime Sleeping Beauty as the Good Fairy, sprinkling some festive magic across the city.

Faye Tozer, left, with her fellow Steps bandmates, Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Ian "H" Watkins and Lisa Scott-Lee.

Faye trained at the Anne Gale School of Dance where she achieved qualifications in dance, including ballet, tap and modern - so it was no surprise to see her top the charts on the opening weekend and placed second tonight.

But, how will she score tomorrow in the vote off? The results show will be at 7.15pm and will see the first couple eliminated.