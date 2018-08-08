Still time to join Alice House Hospice’s annual Moonlight Memory Walk

People still have time to join in an annual late-night walk to raise cash for Hartlepool’s hospice.

Alice House Hospice is inviting supporters of all ages to take part in the annual Moonlight Memory Walk, taking place next month.

Walkers enjoying a previous event.

The event starts at 8pm on Saturday, September 8 at Hartlepool College of Further Education with a pre-walk disco provided by Walter Barton of Deck One, playing non-stop hits from across the decades to get the walkers in the mood.

Following an aerobic warm-up, the walk will leaves the college at 10pm for a 5.5-mile circular route along the promenade at Seaton Carew to the Golf Club and back to the college.

Every walker will receive a souvenir T-shirt, refreshments, a medal and a hot supper on their return.

The hospice’s community fundraiser, Janice Forbes who organises the event said: “We are looking forward to seeing lots of familiar faces as well as new supporters experiencing this great event for the first time.

“This is one of our most well-known and established events and there is always a fantastic atmosphere on the night.

“We would also like to thank our event sponsors Seymour Civil Engineering and J&B Recycling.”

A past Moonlight Memory Walk participant copmmented: “I have taken part in every Moonlight Walk and it is a lovely event, great atmosphere and an opportunity to meet new friends.”

Another said: “Thoroughly enjoyed the whole thing again this year, good atmosphere, good people, good natter on route & great sausage sarnie with a cuppa at the end - what more can you ask!”

All of the money raised from the Moonlight Memory Walk will be used to help fund the hospice’s specialist care services, which are accessed by people and families throughout the local communities of Hartlepool and East Durham who are affected by incurable illnesses.

Registration costs £12; visit www.alicehousehospice.co.uk/MoonlightMemoryWalk to book your place or contact Janice Forbes on 01429 855536 or jforbes@alicehousehospice.co.uk to request a paper registration form.