Store gives Hartlepool Carnival organisers a welcome boost

Organisers of a popular event in Hartlepool have thanked a local store for raising hundreds of pounds towards the town’s carnival.

McColl’s, in Northgate, on the Headland, has given £500 towards the community organisation after staff held a weekly raffle in store.

Carnival volunteers say the cash boost is invaluable, and hope it will prompt other businesses to offer their support.

A carnival spokesman said: “We would like to say ‘thank you’ to McColl’s. They have raised £500 for us, which is quite a substantial amount.

“It is just nice that a local shop has raised that kind of money to help keep the carnival alive.

“It shows that people are still interested in the carnival, and is good for the spirit of it.

“Hopefully, it will inspire other people to do likewise.

“It would ensure the future of the carnival, as there are lots of things we have to pay for these days, such as health and safety and insurance.”

Hartlepool Carnival is a community-run project and sees volunteers lay on a week of events in the summer, culminating with a grand parade in August.

Anyone who wants to help can contact the committee through the Hartlepool Carnival Facebook page.