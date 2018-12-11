Store staff help raise vital life-saving cash for Hartlepool RNLI

Shop chain staff help raise hundreds of pounds to boost a life-saving Hartlepool charity.

A Halloween fundraiser by staff at some of the Hartlepool McColl's stores has raised £690 for the Hartlepool RNLI charity that saves lives at sea.

McColl's area manager Michael Johnson said: "The fantastic staff at the local stores held a variety of fundraising events such as cake stalls, face painting and raffles to coincide with Halloween and raised this impressive amount for the local RNLI station whose volunteers do a magnificent job."

Hartlepool RNLI fundraising co-ordinator Tommy Price said: "This a fantastic donation from the McColl's staff and we cannot thank them enough.

"This donation will help with training costs and the general day to day running of the lifeboat station."