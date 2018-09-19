Storm Ali gives Hartlepool's landmark HMS Trincomalee a battering from as winds top 60mph

Hartlepool's landmark HMS Trincomalee has been taking a battering from Storm Ali and can be seen significantly leaning on the town skyline

The vessel is a centrepiece in the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool and has been hit by winds of over 60mph that have battered the town today.

HMS Trincomalee leading in 60mph winds caused by Storm Ali.

She is the oldest warship afloat anywhere in Europe, berthed at Jackson Dock, within The National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool.



Storm Ali has swept across the country and has seen winds in some parts of the country reach up to 90mph.

HMS Trincomalee is one of two surviving British frigates of the post-Napoleonic era and was built in Bombay, India, and was launched on in 1817.

In Hartlepool it has seen several parks closed due to the high winds.

Trincomalee holds the distinction of being the oldest British warship still afloat as HMS Victory, although 52 years her senior, is in dry dock.

A section of the A689 Belle Vue Way, travelling towards Hartlepool town centre, was closed.