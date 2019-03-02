Storm Freya: Met Office issues yellow warning for wind as North East prepares for blustery weather

Strong winds are set to hit the North East region tomorrow as Storm Freya takes hold.

A Yellow warning for windy weather was issued by the Met Office on Friday, before being updated on Saturday morning.

The warning will come into force at 3pm on Sunday and is currently set to run until 6am on Monday.

Storm Freya has the potential to bring travel disruption to the region, and very strong winds.



The Met Office forecast said: "Storm Freya is expected to push quickly north-east across parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland through Sunday afternoon and evening, before clearing into the North Sea through the early part of Monday."

Gusts of 55-65 mph are likely widely, the forecaster added, with the highest winds of the storm expected to occur on Sunday evening.

Storm Freya is expected to hit the region across Sunday and Monday.

