Storm Helene misses Hartlepool - but gales are on their way

Storm Helene might not have reached the North East - but forecasters have issued a fresh yellow weather warning for tomorrow.

Met Office forecasters cancelled a wind warning for today due to gusts not meeting the threshold to merit a warning.

Today will be wet - and it's set to get very windy too.

But an alert in place for Wednesday - from 6am to 10pm - warns of injuries and danger to life from flying debris.

The Met Office also warned that damage to buildings, power cuts, road closures and transport cancellations are possible.

Meteorologist Dean Hall said parts of the UK felt gusts of about 30-40mph this morning, with wind speeds reaching 50mph in parts of Wales.

Storm Helene, which was downgraded after initial warnings that it may pose a risk to life, is moving away towards the north east.

"We've got rain currently across Scotland, northern England, eastern parts of Northern Ireland, associated with what was Storm Helene," Mr Hall said.

Wednesday could see winds of 60-70mph, the forecaster said, adding: "Certainly we could see close to 80mph, possibly even higher miles per hour in exposed areas in the far north of the country."

The weather forecast for Wednesday is not part of Storm Helene, which will have moved on.

Today will see outbreaks of rain, heavy in places at first, becoming lighter and more patchy through the morning, then dry with some sunny spells in the afternoon.

It will be a windy day, with gales across the hills. The maximum temperature will be 20°C.

Tonight, a band of showery rain will clear east across the region this evening, then dry by midnight with some clear spells, and with winds easing. The minimum temperature will be 11°C.

Tomorrow will start dry, but a further band of locally heavy rain will spread east from late morning, clearing to sunny spells in the afternoon.

Although it will remain warm, with maximum temperatures of 19°C, it will become very windy, with gales in places, with gusts of more than 50mph in parts of the North East.