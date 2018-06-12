Strong winds set to hit the North East on Thursday as Met Office issues warning

Gusts of up to 60mph are set to batter the North East later this week.

Met Office forecasters have issued a Yellow warning for wind, starting in the early hours of Thursday.

The warning is set to run from 3am, for 12 hours, with the Met Office warning that gusts of 50 to 60mph are likely.

Road, rail, air and ferry services across the warning area may be affected.

The warning added: "There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs."

While the weather may be blustery, we're due to have a warm day across the North East on Thursday, with temperatures set to get up to 18°C at lunchtime.

And it looks set to stay that way throughout Father's Day weekend, with mild temperatures (lows of 10°C) across the board, and a chance of rain on Saturday afternoon.