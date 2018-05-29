Students from Hartlepool school tackle 5k run for cancer charity

Hartlepool students took fundraising in their stride when they joined in a charity 5k.

The youngsters at Manor Academy in the town held their first Race4Manor event, which they hope will become an annual run.

Pupils at Manor Community Academy taking part in their charity 5k run around the sports field for Cancer Research UK.

Scores of pupils from the Owton Manor Lane academy took to the school field to take part in the sponsored event and have raised more than £800 so far for Cancer Research UK.

Ailsa Wallis, PE leader at the school, said: “It was a fantastic event, the kids loved it.”

At the Race4Manor, pupils were encouraged to run, jog, walk, skip of even cartwheel for 5K in aid of the cancer charity.

Mrs Wallis said: “The PE Department are strong believers in Race for Life and Miles for Men events that allows boys, girls, men and women to raise money for various charities.

All pupils who took part in the event were a credit to the school and the manor community Ailsa Wallis

“However they wanted to do something where boys and girls could participate in raising money together.”

More than 100 pupils took part in the event and many were dressed in blue or pink, or both, the colours of the charity,

Jacob Wood, Year 7, was first for the boys to cross the finish line, in a fantastic time of 23.40 and was followed by Mia Grace Brown, also Year 7, for the girls with an amazing a time of 24.12.

The teacher, said: “All pupils who took part in the event were a credit to the school and the manor community.”

Running is fun for the Hartlepool students.

Jacob and Mia will both be representing Hartlepool in the County Athletics competition, which will be held on June 9 at Middlesbrough Sports Village.

The school set a target of £500 to be raised through the Race4Manor, but they have smashed that with more than £800 and money still to be collected in.

Mrs Wallis, said: “The pupils at Manor welcome all donations large or small and we cannot wait to do it all again next year.”

Anyone who would like to make a donation online can visit the fundraising page at fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/manor-race-for-life.

Manor Community Academy 5K run.

Students are all smiles.

Still going strong.

Proud to be running for Manor.

Students putting in the hard work for charity.

An action packed event.

Girls having tu-tu much fun.