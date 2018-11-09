Sunderland AFC report 'exceptional' demand for hospitality as Spice Girls tickets set to go on sale

Sunderland AFC say they have been 'inundated with interest' as the hottest ticket in music in 2019 goes on sale.

Tickets for the Spice Girls' hotly-anticipated reunion tour - which includes a date at the Stadium of Light on Thursday, June 6 - go on sale at 10.30am tomorrow.

Sunderland AFC are looking forward to welcoming the Spice Girls to the Stadium of Light on their Spice World tour.

The Spice World tour was announced on Monday to a flurry of national and international media interest.

Sunderland’s Stadium of Light is one of only a handful of venues - and demand for tickets is expected to be unprecedented.

Tickets will range from £55 to £125 for seats, £70 for standing, and £185 for Spice Circle Premium Stand, and will be available from See Tickets and Ticketmaster.

Sunderland is one of just six UK dates on the Spice Girls reunion tour.

Today, Sunderland AFC’s managing director Tony Davison said: “We have been inundated with interest in the show since the tour was announced on Monday, and the demand for hospitality packages has been exceptional.

"For the Stadium of Light to be at the forefront of what is going to be the hottest ticket is music in 2019 is fantastic.”

The club is offering a range of hospitality packages for the show, starting from £249 per person (+VAT), which includes a reserved seat and food, with some packages also including drinks.

Places can be booked by contacting the Stadium of Light concert team on 0371 911 1555 (option 3) or emailing spicegirls@safc.com.