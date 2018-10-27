Sunderland AFC shows support for X Factor's Molly Scott with voting plug on big screen

The Black Cats have once again pledged their support to the North East's X Factor star at today's home game.

Sunderland AFC showcased a message to Molly Scott, who supports the club, on their big screen at the Stadium of Light during their home fixture against Southend United, which ended in a 3-0 win.



The message on the screen said: "Vote for Molly Scott. Please support a fellow Sunderland AFC fan on the live shows tonight on The X Factor."

Sixteen-year-old Molly, from Easington, is set to sing her guilty pleasure song on tonight's live show, which will be shown on ITV from 8.35pm.

She has chosen Little Do You Know by US X Factor winners Alex and Sierra.

Molly performing at Judges' Houses. Picture: Syco/Thames/ITV.

Molly took to Twitter to share a message of thanks to the club, and added: "Can't thank Sunderland AFC for the continuous support filling the big screens at half time."

Earlier in the week, SAFC posted a supportive video to the teen, who goes to school in Hartlepool.

It featured midfielders Max Power and George Honeyman, with the pair congratulating her on her success so far, and wishing her luck in the next stage.