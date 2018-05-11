Sunderland AFC staff complete challenge in honour of Bradley Lowery

A team of staff from Sunderland AFC have raised almost £16,000 by completing a cycle challenge for Bradley Lowery.

A team of 31 people from across the club took part in the gruelling two-day 5 Ferries Challenge to raise money for the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Bradley Lowery.

The group was made up of all departments, including administration, football and medical staff, as well as, CEO Martin Bain, club legend Kevin Ball, coaching staff Robbie Stockdale

and Adrian Tucker, academy manager Jim Sinclair and Chris Coleman and Kit Symons.

The group cycled 52 miles across the Scottish islands, battling driving rain and steep hills and completed the challenge using five different ferry crossings in and around North Kintyre and Firth of Clyde.

Speaking upon completion of the ride, Martin Bain said: “It was an amazing effort by all of the staff, some of whom have not cycled since childhood. There was a wonderful camaraderie and team spirit amongst the group and a real determination to complete the challenge in honour of Bradley, despite some difficult conditions.

"Thank you to everyone who sponsored us and the companies who provided vital support for the ride. We have been overwhelmed by the generosity and goodwill that has been shown to us."

Sunderland AFC launched its For Bradley initiative, in conjunction with the Bradley Lowery Foundation, at the end of 2017, with the aim of creating a holiday home for sick children and their families, allowing them to spend precious time together, to be named Bradley’s Place.

Every penny raised by the riders’ efforts will go to the Bradley Lowery Foundation. Donations are still being taken at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunderland-afc.

Sunderland AFC wanted to sincerely thank organisations which provided their support for the trip, which was very much appreciated by everyone involved. These include, Pro Rider Cycling, Parks of Hamilton, Everyone Active and Totum Sport.

For more information on the 5 Ferries Challenge, visit www.5ferrychallenge.com.