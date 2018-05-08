Sunderland AFC staff set off on charity challenge for Bradley Lowery

Sunderland AFC staff have set off on an epic two-day challenge in aid of the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

The group - which includes club legend Kevin Ball and former manager Chris Coleman - left the Stadium of Light at 6.30am today to begin their journey north where they will embark on the 5 Ferries Challenge.

The challenge involves cycling 52 miles across the Scottish islands, using five different ferry crossings in and around North Kintyre and Firth of Clyde to complete the route.

There are four cycle stages, encompassing stunning coastline and countryside, involving some of the toughest roads on islands.

Football, medical and administration staff, make up the team of 31 people taking part in the fundraiser, which also includes CEO Martin Bain, coaching staff Robbie Stockdale

and Adrian Tucker and Kit Symons.

Speaking prior to the group’s departure this morning, Kevin Ball said: ““I’m really looking forward to what will be a great challenge for everyone.

"Hopefully we can get Bradley’s Place built as soon as possible and I think something like this shows how much everyone cares about the cause.

“The effort everyone has gone to make sure they are prepared has been magnificent.”

Sunderland AFC launched its For Bradley initiative, in conjunction with the Bradley Lowery Foundation, at the end of 2017, with the aim of creating a holiday home for sick children and their families, allowing them to spend precious time together, to be named Bradley’s Place.

Robbie Stockdale added: “It’s great to see all the staff getting involved for a fantastic cause which is very close to all our hearts.

“Hopefully we can help raise money and awareness and it’s a fantastic thing to be part of.

"I’m sure whatever pain we go through in the next couple of days will be more than worth it.”

Every penny raised by the riders’ efforts will go to the Bradley Lowery Foundation.

To support them in their challenge visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/sunderland-afc.