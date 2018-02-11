Sunderland players among footballers to attend as guests of Bradley Lowery ball

Players from Bradley Lowery's beloved Sunderland AFC will join Premier League footballers at the first ball to be held by the charity launched in his honour.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation will host the fundraiser at the Hilton Hotel in Gateshead next Sunday, February 18.

Cash raised from the celebration will help sick youngsters and their families in memory of the six-year-old from Blackhall Colliery, who died in July following a fight against neuroblastoma cancer.

Bradley’s parents Gemma and Carl Lowery will join guests including footballer and former Black Cat Jermain Defoe, whose unique friendship with Bradley formed when Brad was a mascot at the Stadium of Light.

A spokesman for the charity said: "The world of football was incredibly supportive of Bradley’s fight and continues to support the foundation.

"We’re honoured that club officials and players from Sunderland AFC, Everton FC, Middlesbrough and Newcastle United will join us this Sunday alongside family, friends and famous faces including The X Factor’s Ché Chesterman.

"Funds raised during the evening will be shared between the foundation and Sunderland AFC’s For Brad campaign, which aims to create a holiday home for poorly children while they’re out of hospital."

Gemma added: "It is still overwhelming how much support we have.

"Bradley will be so proud of us all for carrying on the great work and awareness he raised.

"We have some big names attending the Gala Ball and I know people will enjoy all of the entertainment we are putting on for them.”

