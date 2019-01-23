Sunderland's The Futureheads announce comeback album, tour and festival headline slot

One of Sunderland's best-loved bands, The Futureheads, are set to return from a six-year hiatus with a new album and tour.

The four-piece, comprising Ross Millard, Barry Hyde (both on guitar and vocals), David 'Jaff' Craig (bass) and Dave Hyde (drums), haven't released any new music since their fifth album, 2012's a capella work Rant.

They haven't played live since July 2013, when they performed at the British Summer Time Festival in London's Hyde Park.

The members have been pursuing their own interests since then, but it was announced today that they have reconvened for a new record, which will be backed by a headline tour.

It was also revealed that they will be headlining Stockton Calling, a one-day multi-venue festival, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

They will top the bill on the ARC 1 Stage on Saturday, April 20, as one of their comeback shows.

Paul Burns, of Tees Music Alliance, one of Stockton Calling’s organisers, said: “We’re all huge fans of The Futureheads and we know that there will be a lot of people overjoyed that they’re back on the scene.

"We were really pleased to be able to bring them to Stockton Calling as part of their comeback tour.

"This year’s festival is going to be the biggest and best yet, and we’re delighted that The Futureheads will be here to celebrate our 10th anniversary with us.”

The Futureheads were formed in 2000 after meeting at Sunderland College, taking their inspiration from post-punk, new wave and pop acts such as XTC, Wire and Gang Of Four.

After building a growing reputation locally, their self-titled debut album, released in 2004, just missed the UK Top 10, and they enjoyed their biggest hit the following year with their version of the Kate Bush song Hounds Of Love.

The Futureheads racked up five albums and numerous hit singles in the years before taking a break, and

During their hiatus, Barry and Jaff have been teaching, Dave became one half of the duo Hyde & Beast, while Ross joined fellow Sunderland band Frankie & The Heartstrings and curates the Summer Streets festival, as well as working as a graphic designer.

Barry also released a solo album, Malody, in which he chronicled his personal experiences with chronic mental illness.

Advance tickets for Stockton Calling are £25 from ARC’s box office on 01642 525199 or online at www.arconline.co.uk and www.stocktoncalling.co.uk.

Sheffield band Reverend & The Makers have already been announced as headliners for the festival's KU stage, while others will be programmed by North East promoters The Kids Are Solid Gold and Into Tomorrow.