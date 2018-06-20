Sunny weekend forecast as mini-heatwave heads for Hartlepool

Get the barbecue fired up - Hartlepool is expected to see plenty of sunshine this weekend!

After a week that has seen only glimpses of sunshine across the North East, it looks set to make a welcome return ahead of the weekend - with a mini-heatwave predicted for next week.

And with England’s second World Cup game taking place on Sunday, it’s the perfect excuse to crack out the barbecue and get your friends round!

Or if football isn’t your thing, there will be plenty of opportunities to get out and soak up the sunlight.

Here’s the forecast for the next few days in Hartlepool:

FRIDAY

The weekend looks set to start off fine and dry, with temperatures set to go up ahead of the new week.

Expect spells of sunshine throughout the day and some intermittent clouds, with temperatures reaching 14 °C.

If you’re planning on heading out in the evening, temperatures are set to remain as high as 13 °C.

SATURDAY

Although the sun won’t beam down as heavily as it did on Friday, temperatures look set to rise on Saturday.

Highs of 17 °C are forecast in a day where it will once again remain dry - albeit a little cloudy.

It’s a perfect day to head out and about and soak up the temperatures without being uncomfortably hot.

SUNDAY

The best day of the lot - and one which looks set to kick-off a number of scorching hot days over the next few weeks.

Temperatures will reach up to 20 °C with the sun set to shine throughout the day.

No rain is expected and, with very little cloud coverage predicted, it looks to be a beautiful day in Hartlepool.

So crack out the barbecue and get your friends out to soak up the sunshine and cheer on England against Panama in a 1pm kick-off.