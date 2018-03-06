Support for modern play equipment proposals at Hartlepool park

A decision on new modern play equipment for a Hartlepool park is due to be made this week.

Councillors will consider a planning application to replace a number of pieces of equipment within Rossmere Park.

A new interactive ball wall is proposed to be provided along with a new court, zip line, spinners, climbing net, basket swing and six benches.

Hartlepool Borough Council planning officers say it will improve the park and are recommending that councillors approve the application.

A report to the planning committee which meets tomorrow states: “The proposed improvements to the play area are considered to have an improved impact on the visual quality of the park.

“Currently, the play facilities are fairly dated. The improved play equipment will enhance this area of the park.

“The style of play equipment to be installed is consistent to play equipment in other parks throughout the town.”

The interactive football goal wall, made by the manufacturer SUTU, features electronic panels that react when hit by a ball and comes with a variety of games that can be played by children on their own or in teams.

It will be surrounded by a fence approximately 15ft high to prevent balls leaving the area.

The report says some objectors have raised concerns that the proposal could see an increase of anti social behaviour and vandalism.

The council says any incidents would be down to the police and the council’s Community Safety and Engagement team to deal with and would not be enough on their own to justify refusing the proposal.

Police recommend the area should have good surveillance from nearby roads and any homes to help deter any misuse or ant-social behaviour.

The council’s Heritage and Countryside Manager believe the new play equipment will improve the area which it says is valued by the community.

Officers added: “Overall, the proposal is considered to contribute to enhancing the quality of the park and the principle of the development is therefore acceptable.”

If approved, the new play equipment will be incorporated into the park’s previously approved masterplan which includes new entrance gates.