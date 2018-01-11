Supporters’ Trust backs fans efforts to help save Hartlepool United

Hartlepool United Supporters’ Trust has backed fan efforts to raise vital cash to save the club but will only step in if no saviour is found.

The trust has grown to around 900 members – around a third of the current home support - in two and half years.

It recently surveyed members over the direction they want to go amid the growing uncertainty at the club.

It found 98% of members who responded were in agreement that the trust board should prepare a fundraising plan to allow fans to have a formal say in the running of the club if no buyer is forthcoming.

Trust chairman Ronnie Harnish said: “We will support anything going on in the short term provided the money is being used for the right purposes ie staff wages.

“It is a great thing for the Boro fans who are apparently bringing a big group to the next home game.

“As a trust we have to unfortunately look at the worst case scenario. January 25 I’m told is the make or break day.

“We just hope between now and then one of these two buyers allegedly interested comes in.”

The trust says it believes it could raise money at short notice to step in, but have been advised by the national Supporters’ Direct body not to do so unless absolutely necessary.

It also says it would need full access to Hartlepool United’s accounts, which it has not yet had despite requests.

In a recent statement the trust said: “We would like to reassure our members that HUST would only part with any Trust money in return for part or full ownership of the club, and a seat on any subsequent board.”

It added: “We believe that whoever takes over the club should have a business model that is sustainable and that a club the size of Hartlepool United should be more than competitive in the league we are currently operating.

“We also believe there are proven business advantages to being supporter owned, which includes the ability to build strategic partnerships, sponsorship opportunities, the ability to develop facilities, the resilience of supporters, and increased match day spending.”