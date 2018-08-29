Suspect arrested on suspicion of Hartlepool pub break-in

Police are investigating a second pub break-in in Hartlepool in just over a week.

A 43-year-old man was arrested at The White House, in Wooler Road, early yesterday morning.

He was being quizzed by officers yesterday.

It comes just over a week after The Tall Ships, at Middle Warren, was also broken into early in the morning, but where nothing was taken.

Police say they do not yet know if the two incidents are connected.

A Cleveland Police spokeswoman said about The White House burglary: “We received a report of a break-in just before 5.40am on Tuesday.

“A 43-year-old man was arrested at the scene and is in custody for questioning.”

The Mail reported last week that The Tall Ships pub, on Mulberry Rise, was broken into at 6.50am on Monday, August 20.

A statement on the pub’s Facebook page said it was an attempt to steal money from fruit machines but nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

They added that the suspects were captured on CCTV.

The police spokeswoman added: “Investigations into both reports of burglary are still ongoing, and we will be looking to establish if there are links between the incidents.”