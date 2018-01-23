Swimmers can take a dip again after demolition work at centre is complete

A leisure centre pool is welcoming swimmers once more after the completion of building work at the venue.

The facilities at Peterlee Leisure Centre have now re-opened after demolition works at the front of the building off Bede Way.

The pool closed in September last year while work began on a new changing area and library at the facility.

Temporary changing rooms will be in place until autumn this year.

Children’s swimming lessons will return to the pool, together with adult lessons and aqua classes, all of which should be booked in advance.

Customers will also be able to use the pool for general swimming but are advised to contact the venue ahead of travelling due to the capacity of the temporary changing

rooms.

The leisure centre is benefitting from more than £2 million of investment which has also seen the construction of a temporary library at the venue while a new, modern library is built.

Designs for the project were presented at four consultation days held at the old Peterlee Library on Burnhope Way between September and December last year, and are still

available to view at the leisure centre.

For further information visit www.durham.gov.uk/peterleeleisure.