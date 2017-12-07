Swimming lessons cancelled at Hartlepool’s Manor Community Academy

Swimming lessons at a Hartlepool school have been cancelled while maintenance issues are dealt with, say bosses.

Manor Community Academy has confirmed that its swimming pool is currently closed as the school works to solve problems around the facility.

Andrew Jordon, executive for the Northern Education Trust responsible for schools including Manor Academy and Dyke House, said such issues have meant the school has had to cancel bookings at the pool.

The facility, located at the school in Owton Manor Lane, is regularly used by feeder primary schools in the area for their daily swimming lessons.

But while it is closed council bosses are having to make alternative arrangements for pupils to continue their lessons.

Mr Jordon said: “The swimming pool at Manor Community Academy is currently experiencing maintenance issues and therefore it has been necessary to cancel, with immediate effect bookings at the facility.”

The pool also offers evening learn to swim lessons and adult recreational swimming.

Concerns around the future of the pool were raised by members of the community, but the school has said no decisions to close the pool permanently have been made.

Mr Jordon continued: “Any further decision around the medium and long-term future of the swimming pool will involve consultation with stakeholders and a full review of renovation and maintenance needs, community usage requirements and financial viability.”

A spokesman for Hartlepool Borough Council said they were aware of the situation and the impact it will have on pupils who use the facility.

They said they would look to offer any help they can provide to meet the swimming needs of students in the short term.

Such alternatives include getting youngsters to use Mill House Leisure Centre pool in Raby Road.

A Hartlepool Borough Council spokesman said: “We have been informed by Manor Academy, which operates independently of the council, of the temporary closure of its swimming pool.

“We understand that this situation has implications for feeder primary schools whose pupils use the pool to learn to swim, and we have met with the academy to offer support and assistance in the immediate/short-term.

“This includes looking at how we might be able to accommodate more schools at Mill House Leisure Centre.

“We will also continue to talk with the Northern Education Trust - of which Manor Academy is a part - about longer-term swimming pool provision in the town.”