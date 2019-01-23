Take your seats for Seaton Academy of Dance’s new panto featuring a cast of over 100

A colourful pantomime will transport audiences from the streets of London to exotic locations as it lights up the stage this week.

Seaton Carew Academy of Dance are performing Dick Whittington and His Cat – their 38th annual panto – at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre.

Sophie Burmiston (left) plays Dick Whittington and Sophie Edmenson as his cat.

It is brought to life by a cast of more than 100 aged from two to 70, all wearing fabulous costumes and promises glitz, glamour and great music.

The curtain on the production went up on Monday night after rehearsing since September, and it is on at the theatre in Raby Road until Saturday.

It follows Dick played by Sophie Burmiston and his cat Tommy played by Sophie Edmenson on their fun-filled adventures for fame and fortune.

The show’s setting includes the city of London and high seas, to the shores of Morocco.

Kevin Lloyd (left) and Keith Hair apear in Seaton Academy of Dance's 38th Annual Pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat.

Seaton Academy of Dance said: “With a cast of over 100, book your seats now for a non-stop show of entertainment.”

See the pantomime tonight (Wednesday), Thursday and Friday at 6.45pm.

Saturday sees two shows, one at 2pm and the final one at 6.45pm.

Tickets are £9 or £10 for adults, while children and concessions are £8 or £9.

More young performers who are in the pantomime.

For tickets contact 0781 8097117 or the box office on (01429) 890000.

Some of the cast of Dick Whittington and his Cat by the Seaton Academy of Dance.

The pantomine is on at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre until Saturday, January 26.