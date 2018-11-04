Takeaway could be opened in former village baker’s shop

A new hot food takeaway could open in Trimdon under plans submitted to Durham County Council.

In recent weeks, ‘change of use’ plans have been lodged for a former shop unit in Church Road, which was last used as a Peters Bakery outlet.

If approved, the new takeaway is expected to create two full-time jobs, and open from 4pm to 11pm every day.

Full details of a ventilation system for the takeaway are expected to be submitted to the council in future.

Members of the public have until Friday, November 23, to give their views on the plans, with a decision expected by Monday, December 24.

To have your say, visit publicaccess.durham.gov.uk/online-applications and search planning reference: DM/18/03061/FPA

Chris Binding, Local Democracy Reporting Service