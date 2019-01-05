Talented Hartlepool artists showcase their skills in exhibition

Brilliant scenes of Hartlepool and more exotic locations are brought to life in Hartlepool Art Club’s annual exhibition.

Dozens of works of art by talented town artists are on display now in the art club’s annual show at Hartlepool Art Gallery.

Hartlepool Marina Monkey by Hartlepool Art Club member Natalie Piercy-Fedchenko. Picture by FRANK REID

As always, the popular exhibition includes representative and experimental work in a variety of techniques and subject matter.

Among the many paintings and drawings on display include local scenes such as our own HMS Trincomalee, the Headland and the marina.

The Yorkshire countryside, waterways of Venice and cobbled streets of Amsterdam have also provided rich inspiration for this year’s stunning collection.

Many of the works are available to buy.

Gondolas by Hartlepool Art Club member Christine Sim. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool Art Club has about 120 members and meets on the second Wednesday of the month at Hartlepool Art Gallery in Church Square from 7pm.

New members and visitors can be sure of a warm welcome.

The exhibition runs until Saturday, January 12, and is free for people to view.

Hartlepool Art Gallery is open from 10am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday, excluding bank holidays.