Talented Hartlepool performers taking centre stage in new show

Talented performers will take centre stage when members of a Hartlepool vocal studio star in a new production.

The curtain goes up tonight on Centre Stage at Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre presented by the Julie Turner Vocal Studios.

Vocal tutor Julie Turner

Featuring a cast of 65 performers aged from five to 50, it promises fun, laughter and music to suit all tastes.

Julie said: “It is two years since our last big show and we have never been on at the Town Hall Theatre.

“It is going to be full of fun. We have two funny comperes Gigi La Rue and Lois H who will introduce the performers and compete with each other’s vocals.

“We have also got a live rock band called Marley’s Ghost who will be opening the second half of the show.

“It will be a mixture of musical theatre and old fashioned numbers by the likes of Shirley Bassey and Bette Midler.

“There really is something to entice all ages of the audience.”

Two of Julie’s students to look out for in the show have just got through to the regional finals of the national Teen Star singing competition.

They are 13-year-old Darci Murphy and Lennon Hutchinson who is aged nine.

For others, performing on stage in front of a paying live audience will be a totally new experience.

They include Nicola Tyson and her daughter Abbigail, 20.

They will both appear along with the full cast in a song from the movie The Greatest Showman.

Nicola said: “I met Julie at her last show at Manor Social Club and started going.

“I have made some really good friends and the support you get from everybody is amazing.

“I have never done anything like this before.”

Students from the Karen Liddle School of Dance in York Road, where Julie also teaches, are appearing in the annual show for the first time.

Julie has taught for 20 years including former student Michael Rice who recently won BBC One’s All Together Now singing show and a first prize of £50,000.

Centre Stage is on at the Town Hall Theatre in Raby Road from tonight until Friday, May 4, and starts at 6.45pm prompt. Tickets are £10 for standard admission or £9 for concessions.

They are available from Julie Turner Vocal Studios direct or by calling the theatre box office on (01429) 890000.