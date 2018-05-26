Talented teen hopes to win national modelling title

A talented youngster is hoping to win a national modelling competition to be crowned Miss Teen British Isles.

India Stainson, 16, from Blackhall Colliery, has made it through to the final of the competition which will see her compete against girls from across the country for the coveted title.

Miss Teen British Isles hopeful India Stainson.

A-level student India, will be representing County Durham as Miss Teen County Durham in the final which will take place on Sunday, May 27, at the Crown Plaza hotel in Chester.

As a talented dancer, India is well used to the limelight, but admits that this will be the first competition of its kind that she has taken part in.

She said: “I am quite excited about it as I never thought I would do anything like this.

“I applied to take part after receiving an Instagram follow request from the competition and as part of the application process I had to send in photos.

“I was then chosen from people in the region to represent Miss Teen County Durham.

“In the national final there are different rounds so I will have to take part in a talent round wearing a T-shirt, jeans and sash, a cocktail dress round and a prom dress round, in front of a panel of judges, before finding out if I have won.”

If India is successful on the catwalk, she will receive the title of Miss Teen British Isles, professional photos from the event for their portfolio and professional modelling advice from modelling industry watchdog ALBA.

The lucky winner will also receive a modelling and promotions contract and £3,000, which the India said she would like to put towards a car.

India added: “The competition welcomed beginners, so it was good starting point for me.

“If I win I will get to work with ALBA Model Information and you get to do a lot with them.

“I have seen other winners do different shoots and I have seen that people go on to do things in America such as TV presenting.

“I would like to do TV stuff in the future and I have always wanted to be in the limelight.

“I have danced since the age of two and have always been on stage and in productions,”

India who does tap, modern and ballet dancing at Nicola’s School of Dance in Blackhall, said she was encouraged by mum Joanne Stainson to go for the competition.

India added: “She encouraged me to go for it and I am really excited to take part.”