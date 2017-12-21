Talented young dancers and singers spread Christmas cheer

Young people in Hartlepool and East Durham have been adding to the festive spirit by supporting local events.

In Hartlepool children delivered Christmas joy to elderly people in care homes with displays of singing and dancing.

Seven members of the KR Dance Studios performed Christmas songs and dance solos to delighted residents of four homes in Hartlepool.

It was the idea of parent Lauren Fleet to brighten up the residents’ day at this special time of year.

The youngsters, all aged between five and ten, put on performances at Charlotte Grange care home in Flaxton Street, Elwick Grange residential care home in Elwick Road, Brierton Lodge and Lindisfarne residential care home.

Katie Wilson, who helped to organise the event, said it went down well with the residents.

She said: “The old people loved it and the kids enjoyed doing it as well.

“They had a fabulous day, it was lovely.

“The idea was just to cheer the residents up a bit and bring a bit of Christmas cheer.”

The children sang a number of Christmas carols including doing sign language to Merry Christmas.

A number of the youngsters also performed individual dance solos to other popular music including Swing On A Star by Frank Sinatra to more modern tunes such as Katy Perry’s Call Me Maybe.

In Blackhall, young musicians of the Blackhall Junior Youth Band added to the atmosphere by playing at a carol concert held at the village Methodist church.