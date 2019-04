Almost nine years have passed since a magnificent fleet of vessels arrived in Hartlepool as the town hosted the Tall Ships Races.

In 2010, Hartlepool hosted the last leg of the races, with thousands descending on the town to take part in the spectacle. We have taken a trip down memory lane to remember that special summer with our picture collection. See if you can spot any familiar faces attending the event.

Watching in awe.

The first through the gates as the Tall Ships Races began in Hartlepool.

Crew members march through Hartlepool.

Nicholas Robinson on a fairground ride at Tall Ships.

