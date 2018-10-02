Team’s marathon effort pays off for Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice

Hartlepool’s Alice House Hospice is on course to raise an amazing £25,000 thanks to more than 60 enthusiastic athletes.

That is how much the hospice expects to have raised from supporters who entered this year’s Great North Run half marathon.

Tommy Miller (left) and JOhn Hewitson (right) with Emma Roberts from Boots Opticians and Gemma Hewitson, manager of Boots

The organisation has another strong contingent in the event which attracted 43,000 participants last month with 63 runners.

The hospice team was sponsored by Boots Opticians in Hartlepool, and also supported by Boots Chemist, both based in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Respectively, they paid for the running shirts and fundraised in-store to boost the success of the event.

Emma Roberts, of Boots Opticians said: “We were delighted to support the Great North Run team and most vitally to play a part in providing care for local hospice patients.

Alice House Hospice runners on the bus.

“It is fantastic to have the opportunity to work with such a fantastic local cause.”

Gemma Hewitson, manager of Boots Middleton Grange added: “Our staff and customers were very happy to raise money in the shop and do their bit to support the runners and patients.”

Supporting Alice House this year were regulars Phil Holbrook and Team Sally, named after Phil’s late wife who was very sadly killed in a car accident in 2012 that also left Phil with severe injuries.

A room in Alice House is named after Sally in tribute to her and also in recognition of Phil’s long-standing fundraising commitment.

Craig Maskell from Atom with Paula Tempest from Alice House.

Greg Hildreth, a fundraiser at Alice House who took part with fellow staff member Paula Tempest, said: “This was another great day and I would like to say a big thank you to all who took part, or supported in any way.

“Special thanks to go to Boots and Boots Opticians for such great generosity.”

Also running was former Hartlepool United star Tommy Miller and Academy Manager John Hewitson.

There were also runners from charity partners Hartlepool Golf Club, including captain Neil Ashby, Hartlepool Rugby Club and Rob Hoskins, who organises an annual charity golf tournament at Wynyard in aid of Staff and members of regular hospice supporters Atom gym also took part on the day.

Greg Hildreth and Sheldon Van Zyl at the start line

Much welcome drinks and cereal bars for the runners were kindly supplied by Sainsbury’s Middle Warren.

Anyone interested in running for hospice next year can email: ghildreth@alicehousehospice.co.uk or ring (01429) 855529.