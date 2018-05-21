Teenage driver suffers serious injuries after lorry crash

A teenage driver suffered serious injuries after his car collided with a lorry.

The road was closed for more than five hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.

The 19-year-old Billingham driver of a Ford Fiesta was taken to James Cook Hospital, in Middlesbrough, after the Yorkshire air ambulance was called to the scene..

The driver of a green HGV, a 53-year-old man from the Northallerton area, was uninjured but shocked and has since assisted police with their inquiries.

Saturday's accident happened shortly after 8.20am on the A684 Stokesley Road just outside Northallerton, North Yorkshire.

The HGV was travelling away from Northallerton while the blue Ford Fiesta was travelling along the A684 towards the town.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to the occupants of a small white vehicle travelling towards Northallerton on the A684 which arrived on the scene shortly after the collision, but left prior to police arriving, as it may have witnessed what happened.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing to anyone who saw the smash or the vehicles involved prior to the accident to contact TC161 Steve Wood by calling 101, selecting option 2.

Witnesses can also email Steven.Wood161@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk. Please quote reference 12180087684.