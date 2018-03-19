Teenage girl fought off street robber and took photo as she fled

A street robber was arrested after her 17-year-old victim bravely fought her off and took photographs.

Kasey Willis was jailed for 28 months for attacking the college student as she walked home.

The victim said she had been shocked and distressed by what had happened, which has knocked her confidence and left her wary of going out, Teesside Crown Court heard.

“The offence happened at about 1.30pm,” said Paul Newcombe, prosecuting,

“The victim, who is 17-years-old, was walking from Brinkburn Sixth Form College in Hartlepool towards Baden Street.

“Willis, who is 25-years-old, approached the victim from behind and tried to grab her bag which was slung over her shoulder.

“The victim fought back, and there was a struggle between the two.

“Willis refused to give up, telling the victim she had a knife and would stab her.

“Willis put her hand over the victim’s mouth to stop her crying out. The victim resorted to biting Willis’s finger.

“Eventually Wills did give up, telling the victim she could keep her bag,”

The court heard the victim took photographs of Willis as she walked away.

“She denied the offence on arrest,” said Me Newcombe.

“At first she gave a false alibi, but admitted what she had done after being picked out of an identity parade.”

Willis, 25, of Chepstow Walk, Hartlepool, admitted attempted robbery on October 31, last year.

Laurie Scott, mitigating, said: “Ms Willis left home at 15, and she suffered all the feelings of family rejection.

“She kept out of trouble until she was 23, but then began a relationship with a drug dealer which led to her becoming addicted.

“All of her offending so far has been to get money for drugs, which was the case here.

“She is disgusted with herself for what she did that day and is genuinely sorry.

“If Ms Willis is allowed her liberty, she has a friend she can live with in an area outside the negative influences of her peers in Hartlepool.”

Judge Simon Bourne-Arton jailed Willis for 28 months.

The judge told her: “Up to now your offending has mostly been shoplifting and the like.

“This attempted robbery is significantly more serious.

“You took advantage of a young girl who bravely fought you off.”