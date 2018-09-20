Teenage singing star Courtney Hadwin eliminated from America's Got Talent final

Young singing sensation Courtney Hadwin has been eliminated from the final of America's Got Talent.

The 14-year-old from Hesldeden, County Durham, had been among the favourites to win the one million dollar prize money but failed to make the top five during last night's final.

The finalists were separated into pairs before host Tyra Banks told the contestants who had moved through to the final five.

Courtney was in the final pair alongside her fellow singer, Michael Ketterer.

After Banks revealed Ketterer would be going through, Courtney walked over to hug him.

Tyra then told her: "You are amazing.

Courtney Hadwin with judge Howie Medal on America's Got Talent.

"You have introduced rock and roll to so many kids.

"This is just the beginning, you should be so proud".

Courtney replied: "Thank you."

The competition was won by Canadian-American magician Shin Lim.

Courtney, who is a pupil at The Academy at Shotton Hall in Peterlee, had earlier performed a duet with English band The Struts.

They joined together for a cover of Piece Of My Heart, a song made famous by American singer Janis Joplin.

She had reached the final through a string of impressive performances and during the first leg on Tuesday was described as a "superstar in the making" by judge Howie Mandel.

Following her cover of Tina Turner's River Deep - Mountain High, he told her: "Amazing.

"Your letters were on fire.

"You are on fire.

"You are amazing, you are a superstar.

"I love everything about you, I love your look, I love your style, I love your voice.

"I love your performance. I think the world does too, we are watching a superstar in the making right here on America's Got Talent."

Courtney's first appearance on America's Got Talent went viral and she has since impressed with covers of classic songs including Steppenwolf's 1969 hit Born To Be Wild, Otis Redding's Hard To Handle and James Brown's Papa's Got A Brand New Bag.

The British teenager previously took part in The Voice Kids UK, and is able to compete in America's Got Talent as the competition is open to anyone with a visitor visa to the US.