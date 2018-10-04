Teenager knocked down by bus in Hartlepool in stable condition

A teenager who was airlifted to hospital after being knocked down by a bus in Hartlepool is in a stable condition, police have confirmed.

The 17-year-old girl had her leg trapped by a bus wheel on Catcote Road in the town last night and suffered injuries to her arm and leg.

The scene on Catcote Road yesterday.

Cleveland Police have confirmed she is in a stable condition at James Cook University Hospital where she is receiving treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: "She is currently receiving treatment in James Cook University Hospital and is in stable condition.

"She has injuries to her arm and leg."

The force has now thanked the public for their help at the scene while emergency services were on their way.

A force spokeswoman added: "We would like to thank the public for their co-operation and understanding during this time.

"We would also like to thank those members of the public who assisted at the scene while emergency services were en route."

The incident happened around 4.30pm yesterday and the road was closed until just before 7pm, with diversions put in place, to allow emergency services to deal with the situation.

The road has now reopened.

Police are appealing for any witnesses to the collision, including anyone with private CCTV or dash cam footage which may have captured the incident on film, to contact police.

Please contact PC Dawn Close of the Cleveland and Durham Specialist Operations Unit via the 101 number, quoting Event 182381.