Teenager robbed at knifepoint by masked men

Police are appealing for information after a teenage boy was robbed at knifepoint by masked men.

Cleveland Police say the 13-year-old boy was robbed at Cowbridge Beck area of Billingham.

The incident happened on Monday, January 21, at 7.45pm when the victim was sitting with his 13-year-old female friend when they were approached by three men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas.

Two of the men were in possession of a knife and they threatened the victim and demanded him to hand over his phone. The men then took the victim's Samsung mobile and walked off in the direction of Warkworth Road.

One of the men is described as being 6ft tall and had a local accent and wore dark clothing.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the men responsible is asked to contact DC Lee Busby at Cleveland Police on 101 quoting event number 01204 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.