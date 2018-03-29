Teenager's car rammed in suspected attempted robbery

A teenager was targeted by would-be robbers in an alleged attack which led to his car being rammed.

Cleveland Police are appealing for CCTV and dash cam footage after an 18-year-old was victim to a suspected attempt robbery at the rear of the shops at the junction of Catcote Road, Oxford Road and Walpole Road in Hartlepool.

The reported incident occurred on Monday at 5pm when the teenager was believed to be approached by a group of males who allegedly attacked his vehicle, a black Mercedes, with a suspected weapon.

They reportedly attempted to get the victim out of his car.

Following the incident, the victim drove away and it is believed he was pursued by the males, who were in a red VW Golf and a silver Mitsubishi Pajero, one of which allegedly rammed into the victim’s vehicle in a car park on Kingsley Avenue.

The collision caused extensive damage.

As a result of the incident, five men were arrested in connection with the offences.

Three men, aged 33, 29 and 26, were arrested on suspicion of attempt robbery and released under investigation.

One man, 26, was charged with attempt robbery in connection with the offence and will appear at Teesside Magistrates' Court on Monday, April 30.

Another man, aged 30, was arrested on suspicion of attempt robbery and was released under investigation and was also arrested and charged with driving offences.

He appeared at Teesside Magistrates' Court yesterday.

A spokeswoman for the force said: "Police are particularly interested for people with CCTV or dam cam footage to get in touch.

"Anyone who may have been in the vicinity at that time who may have witnessed anything are asked to contact Detective Constable Anthony Wallace."

Cleveland Police can be called on the non-emergency number 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org, quoting event number 052962.