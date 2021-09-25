The incident happened just after 9.30 am on Saturday.

The incident involving a light aircraft happened just after 9.30am on Saturday, September 25.

Teesside Airport said a pilot and two passengers were taken to hospital.

The runway will remain closed while an investigation takes place.

The airport said: “We can confirm an incident occurred today involving a light aircraft at 9:39am. A pilot and two passengers were onboard and have been taken to hospital.

“Our runway will remain closed until further notice while a thorough investigation is carried out.

"We would like to thank the emergency services, on site staff for their quick response.”

The North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) said that three patients were taken to James Cook Hospital, one with serious injuries.

A NEAS spokesperson said: "We were called at 09:35 to reports of a light aircraft crashing at Durham Tees Valley Airport.

"We sent two ambulances, a specialist paramedic, an officer and requested support from the Great North Air Ambulance. In total three patients were taken to James Cook hospital, one with serious injuries.

"One patient was taken by air and the two other patients were transported by road."

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the three people onboard at the time of the incident and their families.

“At this time I want to thank the incredible response by the airport fire service and the immediate response of local emergency services to the incident.”

Flights have been diverted to Newcastle International Airport.