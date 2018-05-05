Temperatures to hit 23C in North East as Bank Holiday weekend of glorious weather begins

Barbecues will be lit and beach towels packed as a Bank Holiday weekend of glorious weather begins.

Temperatures in Sunderland are expected to reach 23C today with warm weather expected for the whole of what for most people will be a three-day break.

The warm and bright day will continue, staying dry and getting warmer despite patches of cloud, and some light winds.

Tonight is likely to see areas of cloud at times, but also some clear spells. These, combined with very light winds, may allow some patchy mist or fog to form. The minimum temperature forecast for the Met Office tonight is 10 °C.

Sunday will see early mist or fog soon clearing. Then dry and becoming very warm, despite occasional areas of cloud, with bright or sunny spells and light winds. It will be cooler along the coast, but temperatures are again expected to reach 23 °C.

Monday is expected to be sunny, and very warm for most places, and the weather will continue into early next week. The outlook for Tuesday is for another very warm day - but with a chance of isolated heavy showers or thunderstorms developing.

Wednesday looks set to be mainly dry, but cooler with sunny spells.