'That's entertainment': Your verdict on Britain's Got Talent Hartlepool headteacher and his joyful pupils

Praise has been heaped on Britain's Got Talent's joyous school children led by Hartlepool headteacher Dave McPartlin.

Dave, who lived in the town until 10 years ago when he left for his teaching career, and his Flakefleet Primary School youngsters made it through to the final of the TV talent show on Sunday night.

Despite not winning, their out of this world song and dance routine went down very well with the audience, show judges and fans.

Mail readers described their performance as 'brilliant' 'awesome' and 'mesmerising' on our Facebook page.

Alison Rowbotham said: "Well done I wanted you all to win x".

Edna Connolly wrote: "Be proud of yourselves you have a fantastic teacher who cares x."

Chris Leslie posted: "Fantastic a real credit you will definitely go far loved you all superstars x".

Karen Blenkinsop said "Well done all" and Sharon Weldrake added: "Well done kids done brilliant"

Julie Humphreys was impressed saying: "Fantastic act, you should all be very proud of yourselves xxx".

Michelle Susan Swales Awesome posted: "Well done to everyone who took part in tonight performance. Your Head Teacher and pupils are [stars]."

Pamela Radford said: "They were brilliant. My favourite x," while Gwenneth Hall wrote: "You all were class well done"

And Florence R Wilson said: "That's Entertainment,,,,fantastic, , mesmerised, x".

Dave, who went to English Martyrs School, described their success on the show as unexpected and 'an adventure and a half'.

They were sent through to the semi finals by being judge David Walliams' golden buzzer choice in the first episode of the series.

And they were put in the final by the judges following a public vote in last week's semi final.

The competition's £250,000 prize and a place on the bill in this year's Royal Variety Performance was won by 89-year-old singer and Chelsea pensioner Colin Thackery.