The 20 cheapest streets to buy a house in the Hartlepool area

Today we reveal the cheapest streets to buy a house in the Hartlepool area.

The average house price in Hartlepool is £131,844 according to the latest Zoopla data, though there are many streets in the area where the average is less than £50,000.

We’ve used Zoopla’s Zed index to find out where the cheapest properties are in Hartlepool.

Zoopla’s Zed-Index examines the average property value in a given area based on current estimates from its database.

Related: The 21 most expensive streets to buy a house in the Hartlepool area