The candidates seeking election for the Jesmond ward on Hartlepool Borough Council

Readers have less than a week before they go to the polls in the Hartlepool Borough Council local elections.

Each day we will give the candidates the opportunity to tell Mail readers why they are standing and why residents should vote for them.

There are four candidates for the Jesmond Ward who are hopeful of being elected onto Hartlepool Borough Council on May 3.

Here’s what they have to say.

KEITH DAWKINS (Putting Hartlepool First)

As a previous Jesmond Ward Councillor, who has grown up in, been educated in and has lived in the Ward, I’m saddened to see the ward continues to struggle with the same issues we were working towards fixing three years ago.

Prior to retiring, I worked as an electrician for the now Thirteen Group, a position that required professional qualifications and attitude, whilst ensuring the customers’ needs were always taken into account. These skills I believe are the backbone of a good councillor.

I will demand cleaner streets in the ward and a fair slice of the highways budget to ensure that that paths and roads in our community are up to scratch.

I will be a helping hand on any Thirteen Group issues and will support residents on the frightening issues around bailiffs and unfair eviction notices.

I will refuse any further council tax increases until the council has no other option. ‘Vanity projects’ and 31 % Councillor Allowance increases are a disgrace, and do not represent what residents want or need. Finally I will continue to campaign to bring back services to our hospital, hospital land for hospital purposes.

PADDY BROWN (Labour Party)

After speaking with many residents in the Jesmond Ward it is now very clear that residents want a councillor who will be visible and vocal when representing them.

In many cases they feel abandoned by their current councillors.

I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have an elected councillor who will be there when you need them.

I can be contacted by email, telephone and through the “Paddy Brown Jesmond Ward” Facebook page.

I promise I will respond in person to all resident issues.

I have already made a good start in resolving issues for several residents within the ward, and promise to continue with this to make Jesmond a cleaner and safer place to live.

I know we have some areas within the ward with issues that will take a lot of time to resolve, but I am committed and ready to devote that time for the good of the many and the few.

BILL REEVE (Conservatives)

Jesmond Ward residents have a simple choice on May 3, Conservatives or Labour.

In past elections some of you put your faith in UKIP and elected six UKIP councillors, five of them repaid your faith by abandoning UKIP and becoming independents.

Many of the six only stood for UKIP after falling out with several political groups they had previously been members of, now they’ve even abandoned UKIP. Worse than that some of the ex-UKIP and the majority of the other independent councillors publicly voted against the councillors increase in allowances, then arranged for the increases to be paid into their banks.

Can you trust independents?

If you want the councillors representing your ward to have any influence in maintaining and improving your area, then only the two traditional parties can help.

A vote for an Independent is a vote wasted, Independents have no influence within the council and therefore they cannot change any political policies or decisions you are unhappy with.

Only Conservatives can hold the council to account. Vote Conservative on May 3.

DEREK BEGLEY (Green Party)

Mr Begley did not support a statement or picture.